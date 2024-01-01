Laotian Kip (LAK)

Currency name

Laotian Kip

LAK exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP AUD CAD ZAR INR SGD
From LAK0.00005 0.00004 0.00004 0.00007 0.00006 0.00082 0.00378 0.00006
To LAK22186.80000 24206.90000 28410.20000 14446.90000 15993.40000 1213.37000 264.75600 16723.90000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Laotian kip Exchange Rates