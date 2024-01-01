Laotian kips to Colombian pesos today

Convert LAK to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
185.08 cop

1.000 LAK = 0.1851 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9150.7821.5161.34818.69583.1181.339
1 EUR1.09310.8541.6571.47420.43690.861.464
1 GBP1.2791.1711.9391.72423.916106.3331.713
1 AUD0.660.6030.51610.88912.33254.8290.884

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kip

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Colombian Peso
1 LAK0.18508 COP
5 LAK0.92542 COP
10 LAK1.85084 COP
20 LAK3.70168 COP
50 LAK9.25420 COP
100 LAK18.50840 COP
250 LAK46.27100 COP
500 LAK92.54200 COP
1000 LAK185.08400 COP
2000 LAK370.16800 COP
5000 LAK925.42000 COP
10000 LAK1,850.84000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Laotian Kip
1 COP5.40295 LAK
5 COP27.01475 LAK
10 COP54.02950 LAK
20 COP108.05900 LAK
50 COP270.14750 LAK
100 COP540.29500 LAK
250 COP1,350.73750 LAK
500 COP2,701.47500 LAK
1000 COP5,402.95000 LAK
2000 COP10,805.90000 LAK
5000 COP27,014.75000 LAK
10000 COP54,029.50000 LAK