Laotian kips to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert LAK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
5.24 bdt

1.000 LAK = 0.005237 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9150.7821.5161.34818.69483.1191.339
1 EUR1.09310.8541.6571.47420.43590.8621.464
1 GBP1.2791.1711.941.72523.915106.3341.713
1 AUD0.660.6030.51610.88912.33154.8250.883

How to convert Laotian kips to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00524 BDT
5 LAK0.02619 BDT
10 LAK0.05237 BDT
20 LAK0.10474 BDT
50 LAK0.26186 BDT
100 LAK0.52371 BDT
250 LAK1.30929 BDT
500 LAK2.61857 BDT
1000 LAK5.23714 BDT
2000 LAK10.47428 BDT
5000 LAK26.18570 BDT
10000 LAK52.37140 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT190.94400 LAK
5 BDT954.72000 LAK
10 BDT1,909.44000 LAK
20 BDT3,818.88000 LAK
50 BDT9,547.20000 LAK
100 BDT19,094.40000 LAK
250 BDT47,736.00000 LAK
500 BDT95,472.00000 LAK
1000 BDT190,944.00000 LAK
2000 BDT381,888.00000 LAK
5000 BDT954,720.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1,909,440.00000 LAK