Costa Rican colóns to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert CRC to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
5,075.60 tzs

1.000 CRC = 5.076 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2411.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6191.7251.9471.1321.359
1 USD0.9220.788183.2141.3591.5340.89116.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CRC5.07560 TZS
5 CRC25.37800 TZS
10 CRC50.75600 TZS
20 CRC101.51200 TZS
50 CRC253.78000 TZS
100 CRC507.56000 TZS
250 CRC1,268.90000 TZS
500 CRC2,537.80000 TZS
1000 CRC5,075.60000 TZS
2000 CRC10,151.20000 TZS
5000 CRC25,378.00000 TZS
10000 CRC50,756.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 TZS0.19702 CRC
5 TZS0.98511 CRC
10 TZS1.97021 CRC
20 TZS3.94042 CRC
50 TZS9.85105 CRC
100 TZS19.70210 CRC
250 TZS49.25525 CRC
500 TZS98.51050 CRC
1000 TZS197.02100 CRC
2000 TZS394.04200 CRC
5000 TZS985.10500 CRC
10000 TZS1,970.21000 CRC