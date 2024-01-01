Colombian pesos to Zambian kwacha today

Convert COP to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
6.67 zmw

1.000 COP = 0.006666 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2181.4731.6630.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6081.7241.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / ZMW
1 COP0.00667 ZMW
5 COP0.03333 ZMW
10 COP0.06666 ZMW
20 COP0.13333 ZMW
50 COP0.33332 ZMW
100 COP0.66664 ZMW
250 COP1.66660 ZMW
500 COP3.33321 ZMW
1000 COP6.66641 ZMW
2000 COP13.33282 ZMW
5000 COP33.33205 ZMW
10000 COP66.66410 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Colombian Peso
1 ZMW150.00600 COP
5 ZMW750.03000 COP
10 ZMW1,500.06000 COP
20 ZMW3,000.12000 COP
50 ZMW7,500.30000 COP
100 ZMW15,000.60000 COP
250 ZMW37,501.50000 COP
500 ZMW75,003.00000 COP
1000 ZMW150,006.00000 COP
2000 ZMW300,012.00000 COP
5000 ZMW750,030.00000 COP
10000 ZMW1,500,060.00000 COP