Colombian pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert COP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
998 ugx

1.000 COP = 0.9985 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 COP0.99848 UGX
5 COP4.99239 UGX
10 COP9.98478 UGX
20 COP19.96956 UGX
50 COP49.92390 UGX
100 COP99.84780 UGX
250 COP249.61950 UGX
500 COP499.23900 UGX
1000 COP998.47800 UGX
2000 COP1,996.95600 UGX
5000 COP4,992.39000 UGX
10000 COP9,984.78000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 UGX1.00152 COP
5 UGX5.00760 COP
10 UGX10.01520 COP
20 UGX20.03040 COP
50 UGX50.07600 COP
100 UGX100.15200 COP
250 UGX250.38000 COP
500 UGX500.76000 COP
1000 UGX1,001.52000 COP
2000 UGX2,003.04000 COP
5000 UGX5,007.60000 COP
10000 UGX10,015.20000 COP