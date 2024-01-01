Colombian pesos to Jordanian dinars today

Convert COP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.183 jod

1.000 COP = 0.0001826 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.22218.873
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.96420.464
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.98941.3813.891
1 GBP1.2691.1711.72511.9471.70771.3723.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 COP0.00018 JOD
5 COP0.00091 JOD
10 COP0.00183 JOD
20 COP0.00365 JOD
50 COP0.00913 JOD
100 COP0.01826 JOD
250 COP0.04565 JOD
500 COP0.09130 JOD
1000 COP0.18260 JOD
2000 COP0.36521 JOD
5000 COP0.91302 JOD
10000 COP1.82603 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Colombian Peso
1 JOD5,476.37000 COP
5 JOD27,381.85000 COP
10 JOD54,763.70000 COP
20 JOD109,527.40000 COP
50 JOD273,818.50000 COP
100 JOD547,637.00000 COP
250 JOD1,369,092.50000 COP
500 JOD2,738,185.00000 COP
1000 JOD5,476,370.00000 COP
2000 JOD10,952,740.00000 COP
5000 JOD27,381,850.00000 COP
10000 JOD54,763,700.00000 COP