1.000 COP = 0.0002030 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.231.4731.6630.96518.253
1 GBP1.17111.269105.621.7251.9471.1321.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.2151.3591.5340.8916.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 COP0.00020 IMP
5 COP0.00101 IMP
10 COP0.00203 IMP
20 COP0.00406 IMP
50 COP0.01015 IMP
100 COP0.02030 IMP
250 COP0.05074 IMP
500 COP0.10148 IMP
1000 COP0.20296 IMP
2000 COP0.40593 IMP
5000 COP1.01482 IMP
10000 COP2.02964 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Colombian Peso
1 IMP4,926.97000 COP
5 IMP24,634.85000 COP
10 IMP49,269.70000 COP
20 IMP98,539.40000 COP
50 IMP246,348.50000 COP
100 IMP492,697.00000 COP
250 IMP1,231,742.50000 COP
500 IMP2,463,485.00000 COP
1000 IMP4,926,970.00000 COP
2000 IMP9,853,940.00000 COP
5000 IMP24,634,850.00000 COP
10000 IMP49,269,700.00000 COP