Bolivian bolivianos to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BOB to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
40,245.60 pkr

1.000 BOB = 40.25 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1581.4741.6640.96718.248
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5941.7271.9491.13221.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.1681.361.5350.89216.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Pakistani Rupee
1 BOB40.24560 PKR
5 BOB201.22800 PKR
10 BOB402.45600 PKR
20 BOB804.91200 PKR
50 BOB2,012.28000 PKR
100 BOB4,024.56000 PKR
250 BOB10,061.40000 PKR
500 BOB20,122.80000 PKR
1000 BOB40,245.60000 PKR
2000 BOB80,491.20000 PKR
5000 BOB201,228.00000 PKR
10000 BOB402,456.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PKR0.02485 BOB
5 PKR0.12424 BOB
10 PKR0.24848 BOB
20 PKR0.49695 BOB
50 PKR1.24238 BOB
100 PKR2.48475 BOB
250 PKR6.21188 BOB
500 PKR12.42375 BOB
1000 PKR24.84750 BOB
2000 PKR49.69500 BOB
5000 PKR124.23750 BOB
10000 PKR248.47500 BOB