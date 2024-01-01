50 Brunei dollars to South Korean wons

Convert BND to KRW at the real exchange rate

50 bnd
51,558 krw

B$1.000 BND = ₩1,031 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,037.32001,037.3200
Low1,022.32001,001.4100
Average1,029.50971,021.9183
Change0.86%1.93%
View full history

1 BND to KRW stats

The performance of BND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,037.3200 and a 30 day low of 1,022.3200. This means the 30 day average was 1,029.5097. The change for BND to KRW was 0.86.

The performance of BND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,037.3200 and a 90 day low of 1,001.4100. This means the 90 day average was 1,021.9183. The change for BND to KRW was 1.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BND1,031.16000 KRW
5 BND5,155.80000 KRW
10 BND10,311.60000 KRW
20 BND20,623.20000 KRW
50 BND51,558.00000 KRW
100 BND103,116.00000 KRW
250 BND257,790.00000 KRW
500 BND515,580.00000 KRW
1000 BND1,031,160.00000 KRW
2000 BND2,062,320.00000 KRW
5000 BND5,155,800.00000 KRW
10000 BND10,311,600.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brunei Dollar
1 KRW0.00097 BND
5 KRW0.00485 BND
10 KRW0.00970 BND
20 KRW0.01940 BND
50 KRW0.04849 BND
100 KRW0.09698 BND
250 KRW0.24245 BND
500 KRW0.48489 BND
1000 KRW0.96978 BND
2000 KRW1.93956 BND
5000 KRW4.84891 BND
10000 KRW9.69781 BND
20000 KRW19.39562 BND
30000 KRW29.09343 BND
40000 KRW38.79124 BND
50000 KRW48.48905 BND