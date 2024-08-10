Brunei dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1,031.160 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.731% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,039.910 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 1,023.080 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.618% increase in value.