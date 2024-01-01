1 Brunei dollar to Fijian dollars

Convert BND to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 bnd
1.70 fjd

B$1.000 BND = FJ$1.697 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.71801.7180
Low1.66981.6525
Average1.69121.6769
Change1.21%1.23%
1 BND to FJD stats

The performance of BND to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7180 and a 30 day low of 1.6698. This means the 30 day average was 1.6912. The change for BND to FJD was 1.21.

The performance of BND to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7180 and a 90 day low of 1.6525. This means the 90 day average was 1.6769. The change for BND to FJD was 1.23.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Fijian dollars

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BND1.69677 FJD
5 BND8.48385 FJD
10 BND16.96770 FJD
20 BND33.93540 FJD
50 BND84.83850 FJD
100 BND169.67700 FJD
250 BND424.19250 FJD
500 BND848.38500 FJD
1000 BND1,696.77000 FJD
2000 BND3,393.54000 FJD
5000 BND8,483.85000 FJD
10000 BND16,967.70000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 FJD0.58936 BND
5 FJD2.94678 BND
10 FJD5.89356 BND
20 FJD11.78712 BND
50 FJD29.46780 BND
100 FJD58.93560 BND
250 FJD147.33900 BND
500 FJD294.67800 BND
1000 FJD589.35600 BND
2000 FJD1,178.71200 BND
5000 FJD2,946.78000 BND
10000 FJD5,893.56000 BND