20 Brunei dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert BND to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 bnd
5.696 bhd

B$1.000 BND = .د.ب0.2848 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28480.2848
Low0.28010.2774
Average0.28170.2799
Change1.39%2.31%
1 BND to BHD stats

The performance of BND to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2848 and a 30 day low of 0.2801. This means the 30 day average was 0.2817. The change for BND to BHD was 1.39.

The performance of BND to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2848 and a 90 day low of 0.2774. This means the 90 day average was 0.2799. The change for BND to BHD was 2.31.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BND0.28479 BHD
5 BND1.42393 BHD
10 BND2.84786 BHD
20 BND5.69572 BHD
50 BND14.23930 BHD
100 BND28.47860 BHD
250 BND71.19650 BHD
500 BND142.39300 BHD
1000 BND284.78600 BHD
2000 BND569.57200 BHD
5000 BND1,423.93000 BHD
10000 BND2,847.86000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 BHD3.51141 BND
5 BHD17.55705 BND
10 BHD35.11410 BND
20 BHD70.22820 BND
50 BHD175.57050 BND
100 BHD351.14100 BND
250 BHD877.85250 BND
500 BHD1,755.70500 BND
1000 BHD3,511.41000 BND
2000 BHD7,022.82000 BND
5000 BHD17,557.05000 BND
10000 BHD35,114.10000 BND