Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 3.732 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.271% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 3.760 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.722 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.589% increase in value.