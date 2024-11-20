Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 3.795 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 3.810 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3.786 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.349% increase in value.