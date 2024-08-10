Bermudan dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 117.396 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 117.500 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 117.067 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.272% increase in value.