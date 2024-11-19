Bermudan dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 119.506 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.036% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 120.075 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 119.500 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.418% increase in value.