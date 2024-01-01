10 thousand Bahraini dinars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BHD to XCD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
71,618 xcd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $7.162 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.16327.1634
Low7.16187.1599
Average7.16197.1620
Change0.00%0.03%
1 BHD to XCD stats

The performance of BHD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.1632 and a 30 day low of 7.1618. This means the 30 day average was 7.1619. The change for BHD to XCD was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.1634 and a 90 day low of 7.1599. This means the 90 day average was 7.1620. The change for BHD to XCD was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BHD7.16180 XCD
5 BHD35.80900 XCD
10 BHD71.61800 XCD
20 BHD143.23600 XCD
50 BHD358.09000 XCD
100 BHD716.18000 XCD
250 BHD1,790.45000 XCD
500 BHD3,580.90000 XCD
1000 BHD7,161.80000 XCD
2000 BHD14,323.60000 XCD
5000 BHD35,809.00000 XCD
10000 BHD71,618.00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 XCD0.13963 BHD
5 XCD0.69815 BHD
10 XCD1.39630 BHD
20 XCD2.79260 BHD
50 XCD6.98150 BHD
100 XCD13.96300 BHD
250 XCD34.90750 BHD
500 XCD69.81500 BHD
1000 XCD139.63000 BHD
2000 XCD279.26000 BHD
5000 XCD698.15000 BHD
10000 XCD1,396.30000 BHD