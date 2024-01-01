1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Swedish kronor

Convert BHD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
27,903.60 sek

.د.ب1.000 BHD = kr27.90 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.750828.7638
Low27.785927.5496
Average28.242928.1067
Change0.18%-2.99%
1 BHD to SEK stats

The performance of BHD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.7508 and a 30 day low of 27.7859. This means the 30 day average was 28.2429. The change for BHD to SEK was 0.18.

The performance of BHD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.7638 and a 90 day low of 27.5496. This means the 90 day average was 28.1067. The change for BHD to SEK was -2.99.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 BHD27.90360 SEK
5 BHD139.51800 SEK
10 BHD279.03600 SEK
20 BHD558.07200 SEK
50 BHD1,395.18000 SEK
100 BHD2,790.36000 SEK
250 BHD6,975.90000 SEK
500 BHD13,951.80000 SEK
1000 BHD27,903.60000 SEK
2000 BHD55,807.20000 SEK
5000 BHD139,518.00000 SEK
10000 BHD279,036.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bahraini Dinar
1 SEK0.03584 BHD
5 SEK0.17919 BHD
10 SEK0.35838 BHD
20 SEK0.71675 BHD
50 SEK1.79188 BHD
100 SEK3.58376 BHD
250 SEK8.95940 BHD
500 SEK17.91880 BHD
1000 SEK35.83760 BHD
2000 SEK71.67520 BHD
5000 SEK179.18800 BHD
10000 SEK358.37600 BHD