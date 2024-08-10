Bahraini dinar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Swedish kronor is currently 27.904 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.586% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 28.232 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 27.663 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.796% decrease in value.