Bahraini dinar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Swedish kronor is currently 28.970 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.177% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 29.302 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 28.875 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.