Bahraini dinars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert BHD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
169,662 mzn

1.000 BHD = 169.7 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1650.9231.65918.9551,503.021.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0730.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.1311.79820.5421,628.91.4741.457
1 NZD0.60350.1190.556111.423905.7950.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 BHD169.66200 MZN
5 BHD848.31000 MZN
10 BHD1,696.62000 MZN
20 BHD3,393.24000 MZN
50 BHD8,483.10000 MZN
100 BHD16,966.20000 MZN
250 BHD42,415.50000 MZN
500 BHD84,831.00000 MZN
1000 BHD169,662.00000 MZN
2000 BHD339,324.00000 MZN
5000 BHD848,310.00000 MZN
10000 BHD1,696,620.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bahraini Dinar
1 MZN0.00589 BHD
5 MZN0.02947 BHD
10 MZN0.05894 BHD
20 MZN0.11788 BHD
50 MZN0.29470 BHD
100 MZN0.58941 BHD
250 MZN1.47352 BHD
500 MZN2.94704 BHD
1000 MZN5.89407 BHD
2000 MZN11.78814 BHD
5000 MZN29.47035 BHD
10000 MZN58.94070 BHD