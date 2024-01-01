20 Bahraini dinars to Mozambican meticals

Convert BHD to MZN at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
3,373.86 mzn

.د.ب1.000 BHD = MT168.7 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High169.4630169.4630
Low168.6510168.6390
Average169.1725168.9874
Change-0.17%-0.36%
1 BHD to MZN stats

The performance of BHD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 169.4630 and a 30 day low of 168.6510. This means the 30 day average was 169.1725. The change for BHD to MZN was -0.17.

The performance of BHD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 169.4630 and a 90 day low of 168.6390. This means the 90 day average was 168.9874. The change for BHD to MZN was -0.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 BHD168.69300 MZN
5 BHD843.46500 MZN
10 BHD1,686.93000 MZN
20 BHD3,373.86000 MZN
50 BHD8,434.65000 MZN
100 BHD16,869.30000 MZN
250 BHD42,173.25000 MZN
500 BHD84,346.50000 MZN
1000 BHD168,693.00000 MZN
2000 BHD337,386.00000 MZN
5000 BHD843,465.00000 MZN
10000 BHD1,686,930.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bahraini Dinar
1 MZN0.00593 BHD
5 MZN0.02964 BHD
10 MZN0.05928 BHD
20 MZN0.11856 BHD
50 MZN0.29640 BHD
100 MZN0.59279 BHD
250 MZN1.48198 BHD
500 MZN2.96396 BHD
1000 MZN5.92792 BHD
2000 MZN11.85584 BHD
5000 MZN29.63960 BHD
10000 MZN59.27920 BHD