Bahraini dinar to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Mozambican meticals is currently 168.693 today, reflecting a -0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.378% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 169.367 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 168.693 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.371% decrease in value.