Bahraini dinar to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Mozambican meticals is currently 169.490 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.604% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 169.537 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 168.444 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.499% increase in value.