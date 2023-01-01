Bahraini dinars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert BHD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
169452 mzn

1.00000 BHD = 169.45200 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24550.921751.6715418.3175844.0451.37241.3488
1 INR0.012012710.01107260.02007970.22004210.13920.01648620.0162027
1 EUR1.084990.31311.8134619.8727915.7041.488921.46331
1 NZD0.5982549.80160.551433110.9584504.950.8210380.80692

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 BHD169.45200 MZN
5 BHD847.26000 MZN
10 BHD1694.52000 MZN
20 BHD3389.04000 MZN
50 BHD8472.60000 MZN
100 BHD16945.20000 MZN
250 BHD42363.00000 MZN
500 BHD84726.00000 MZN
1000 BHD169452.00000 MZN
2000 BHD338904.00000 MZN
5000 BHD847260.00000 MZN
10000 BHD1694520.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bahraini Dinar
1 MZN0.00590 BHD
5 MZN0.02951 BHD
10 MZN0.05901 BHD
20 MZN0.11803 BHD
50 MZN0.29507 BHD
100 MZN0.59014 BHD
250 MZN1.47535 BHD
500 MZN2.95070 BHD
1000 MZN5.90139 BHD
2000 MZN11.80278 BHD
5000 MZN29.50695 BHD
10000 MZN59.01390 BHD