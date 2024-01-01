50 Bulgarian levs to Liberian dollars

Convert BGN to LRD at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
5,491.85 lrd

лв1.000 BGN = L$109.8 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High109.9130109.9130
Low107.6940106.0530
Average108.5884107.5282
Change1.99%3.13%
View full history

1 BGN to LRD stats

The performance of BGN to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 109.9130 and a 30 day low of 107.6940. This means the 30 day average was 108.5884. The change for BGN to LRD was 1.99.

The performance of BGN to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 109.9130 and a 90 day low of 106.0530. This means the 90 day average was 107.5282. The change for BGN to LRD was 3.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Liberian Dollar
1 BGN109.83700 LRD
5 BGN549.18500 LRD
10 BGN1,098.37000 LRD
20 BGN2,196.74000 LRD
50 BGN5,491.85000 LRD
100 BGN10,983.70000 LRD
250 BGN27,459.25000 LRD
500 BGN54,918.50000 LRD
1000 BGN109,837.00000 LRD
2000 BGN219,674.00000 LRD
5000 BGN549,185.00000 LRD
10000 BGN1,098,370.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 LRD0.00910 BGN
5 LRD0.04552 BGN
10 LRD0.09104 BGN
20 LRD0.18209 BGN
50 LRD0.45522 BGN
100 LRD0.91044 BGN
250 LRD2.27611 BGN
500 LRD4.55221 BGN
1000 LRD9.10442 BGN
2000 LRD18.20884 BGN
5000 LRD45.52210 BGN
10000 LRD91.04420 BGN