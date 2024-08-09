Bulgarian lev to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Liberian dollars is currently 109.837 today, reflecting a 0.736% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.755% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 110.910 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 108.810 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.154% increase in value.