Bulgarian lev to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Liberian dollars is currently 100.178 today, reflecting a -0.373% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -2.824% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 103.398 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 99.630 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -1.541% decrease in value.