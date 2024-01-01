100 Bangladeshi takas to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BDT to TMT at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
2.98 tmt

Tk1.000 BDT = T0.02981 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
BDT to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02980.0300
Low0.02980.0298
Average0.02980.0298
Change0.07%-0.58%
1 BDT to TMT stats

The performance of BDT to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0298 and a 30 day low of 0.0298. This means the 30 day average was 0.0298. The change for BDT to TMT was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0300 and a 90 day low of 0.0298. This means the 90 day average was 0.0298. The change for BDT to TMT was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2680.78483.9561.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5420.85691.6881.57.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6560.51555.2050.9034.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BDT0.02981 TMT
5 BDT0.14904 TMT
10 BDT0.29809 TMT
20 BDT0.59618 TMT
50 BDT1.49044 TMT
100 BDT2.98088 TMT
250 BDT7.45220 TMT
500 BDT14.90440 TMT
1000 BDT29.80880 TMT
2000 BDT59.61760 TMT
5000 BDT149.04400 TMT
10000 BDT298.08800 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TMT33.54710 BDT
5 TMT167.73550 BDT
10 TMT335.47100 BDT
20 TMT670.94200 BDT
50 TMT1,677.35500 BDT
100 TMT3,354.71000 BDT
250 TMT8,386.77500 BDT
500 TMT16,773.55000 BDT
1000 TMT33,547.10000 BDT
2000 TMT67,094.20000 BDT
5000 TMT167,735.50000 BDT
10000 TMT335,471.00000 BDT