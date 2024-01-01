2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Mongolian tugriks

Convert BDT to MNT at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
57,573 mnt

Tk1.000 BDT = ₮28.79 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.872328.9276
Low28.752228.7447
Average28.794528.8060
Change0.12%-0.47%
View full history

1 BDT to MNT stats

The performance of BDT to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.8723 and a 30 day low of 28.7522. This means the 30 day average was 28.7945. The change for BDT to MNT was 0.12.

The performance of BDT to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.9276 and a 90 day low of 28.7447. This means the 90 day average was 28.8060. The change for BDT to MNT was -0.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2630.78483.9441.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5230.85691.6541.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6250.51555.1550.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BDT28.78650 MNT
5 BDT143.93250 MNT
10 BDT287.86500 MNT
20 BDT575.73000 MNT
50 BDT1,439.32500 MNT
100 BDT2,878.65000 MNT
250 BDT7,196.62500 MNT
500 BDT14,393.25000 MNT
1000 BDT28,786.50000 MNT
2000 BDT57,573.00000 MNT
5000 BDT143,932.50000 MNT
10000 BDT287,865.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MNT0.03474 BDT
5 MNT0.17369 BDT
10 MNT0.34739 BDT
20 MNT0.69477 BDT
50 MNT1.73692 BDT
100 MNT3.47385 BDT
250 MNT8.68463 BDT
500 MNT17.36925 BDT
1000 MNT34.73850 BDT
2000 MNT69.47700 BDT
5000 MNT173.69250 BDT
10000 MNT347.38500 BDT