20 Bangladeshi takas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BDT to CNY at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
1.22 cny

Tk1.000 BDT = ¥0.06104 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
BDT to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06200.0620
Low0.06080.0608
Average0.06160.0618
Change-1.42%-1.40%
1 BDT to CNY stats

The performance of BDT to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0620 and a 30 day low of 0.0608. This means the 30 day average was 0.0616. The change for BDT to CNY was -1.42.

The performance of BDT to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0608. This means the 90 day average was 0.0618. The change for BDT to CNY was -1.40.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BDT0.06104 CNY
5 BDT0.30521 CNY
10 BDT0.61043 CNY
20 BDT1.22086 CNY
50 BDT3.05215 CNY
100 BDT6.10429 CNY
250 BDT15.26072 CNY
500 BDT30.52145 CNY
1000 BDT61.04290 CNY
2000 BDT122.08580 CNY
5000 BDT305.21450 CNY
10000 BDT610.42900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CNY16.38190 BDT
5 CNY81.90950 BDT
10 CNY163.81900 BDT
20 CNY327.63800 BDT
50 CNY819.09500 BDT
100 CNY1,638.19000 BDT
250 CNY4,095.47500 BDT
500 CNY8,190.95000 BDT
1000 CNY16,381.90000 BDT
2000 CNY32,763.80000 BDT
5000 CNY81,909.50000 BDT
10000 CNY163,819.00000 BDT