Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BAM to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
1,414,090 tzs

1.000 BAM = 1,414 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5330.7871.65718.9531.35983.1231.344
1 AUD0.65210.5141.08112.3640.88754.2250.877
1 GBP1.271.94712.10424.0741.726105.5871.707
1 NZD0.6040.9250.475111.4410.8250.1770.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BAM1,414.09000 TZS
5 BAM7,070.45000 TZS
10 BAM14,140.90000 TZS
20 BAM28,281.80000 TZS
50 BAM70,704.50000 TZS
100 BAM141,409.00000 TZS
250 BAM353,522.50000 TZS
500 BAM707,045.00000 TZS
1000 BAM1,414,090.00000 TZS
2000 BAM2,828,180.00000 TZS
5000 BAM7,070,450.00000 TZS
10000 BAM14,140,900.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TZS0.00071 BAM
5 TZS0.00354 BAM
10 TZS0.00707 BAM
20 TZS0.01414 BAM
50 TZS0.03536 BAM
100 TZS0.07072 BAM
250 TZS0.17679 BAM
500 TZS0.35358 BAM
1000 TZS0.70717 BAM
2000 TZS1.41433 BAM
5000 TZS3.53583 BAM
10000 TZS7.07166 BAM