Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BAM to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
1,381,520 tzs

1.00000 BAM = 1381.52000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BAM1381.52000 TZS
5 BAM6907.60000 TZS
10 BAM13815.20000 TZS
20 BAM27630.40000 TZS
50 BAM69076.00000 TZS
100 BAM138152.00000 TZS
250 BAM345380.00000 TZS
500 BAM690760.00000 TZS
1000 BAM1381520.00000 TZS
2000 BAM2763040.00000 TZS
5000 BAM6907600.00000 TZS
10000 BAM13815200.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TZS0.00072 BAM
5 TZS0.00362 BAM
10 TZS0.00724 BAM
20 TZS0.01448 BAM
50 TZS0.03619 BAM
100 TZS0.07238 BAM
250 TZS0.18096 BAM
500 TZS0.36192 BAM
1000 TZS0.72384 BAM
2000 TZS1.44768 BAM
5000 TZS3.61919 BAM
10000 TZS7.23839 BAM