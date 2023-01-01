50 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BAM to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 bam
69834.50 tzs

1.00000 BAM = 1396.69000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BAM1396.69000 TZS
5 BAM6983.45000 TZS
10 BAM13966.90000 TZS
20 BAM27933.80000 TZS
50 BAM69834.50000 TZS
100 BAM139669.00000 TZS
250 BAM349172.50000 TZS
500 BAM698345.00000 TZS
1000 BAM1396690.00000 TZS
2000 BAM2793380.00000 TZS
5000 BAM6983450.00000 TZS
10000 BAM13966900.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TZS0.00072 BAM
5 TZS0.00358 BAM
10 TZS0.00716 BAM
20 TZS0.01432 BAM
50 TZS0.03580 BAM
100 TZS0.07160 BAM
250 TZS0.17900 BAM
500 TZS0.35799 BAM
1000 TZS0.71598 BAM
2000 TZS1.43196 BAM
5000 TZS3.57990 BAM
10000 TZS7.15981 BAM