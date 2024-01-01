Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Argentine pesos today

Convert BAM to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
473,431 ars

1.000 BAM = 473.4 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5340.7871.65718.9571.3683.131.344
1 AUD0.65210.5131.0812.3610.88654.2050.876
1 GBP1.271.94712.10424.0721.726105.5621.706
1 NZD0.6040.9260.475111.4420.82150.1770.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Argentine Peso
1 BAM473.43100 ARS
5 BAM2,367.15500 ARS
10 BAM4,734.31000 ARS
20 BAM9,468.62000 ARS
50 BAM23,671.55000 ARS
100 BAM47,343.10000 ARS
250 BAM118,357.75000 ARS
500 BAM236,715.50000 ARS
1000 BAM473,431.00000 ARS
2000 BAM946,862.00000 ARS
5000 BAM2,367,155.00000 ARS
10000 BAM4,734,310.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ARS0.00211 BAM
5 ARS0.01056 BAM
10 ARS0.02112 BAM
20 ARS0.04224 BAM
50 ARS0.10561 BAM
100 ARS0.21122 BAM
250 ARS0.52806 BAM
500 ARS1.05612 BAM
1000 ARS2.11224 BAM
2000 ARS4.22448 BAM
5000 ARS10.56120 BAM
10000 ARS21.12240 BAM