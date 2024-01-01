Argentine pesos to Polish zloty today

Convert ARS to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
4.66 pln

1.000 ARS = 0.004659 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2511.4761.6640.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6261.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5320.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Polish Zloty
1 ARS0.00466 PLN
5 ARS0.02329 PLN
10 ARS0.04659 PLN
20 ARS0.09317 PLN
50 ARS0.23293 PLN
100 ARS0.46586 PLN
250 ARS1.16465 PLN
500 ARS2.32930 PLN
1000 ARS4.65861 PLN
2000 ARS9.31722 PLN
5000 ARS23.29305 PLN
10000 ARS46.58610 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Argentine Peso
1 PLN214.65600 ARS
5 PLN1,073.28000 ARS
10 PLN2,146.56000 ARS
20 PLN4,293.12000 ARS
50 PLN10,732.80000 ARS
100 PLN21,465.60000 ARS
250 PLN53,664.00000 ARS
500 PLN107,328.00000 ARS
1000 PLN214,656.00000 ARS
2000 PLN429,312.00000 ARS
5000 PLN1,073,280.00000 ARS
10000 PLN2,146,560.00000 ARS