1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Romanian leus

Convert ANG to RON at the real exchange rate

1 ang
2.53 ron

1.00000 ANG = 2.52996 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Romanian Leu
1 ANG2.52996 RON
5 ANG12.64980 RON
10 ANG25.29960 RON
20 ANG50.59920 RON
50 ANG126.49800 RON
100 ANG252.99600 RON
250 ANG632.49000 RON
500 ANG1264.98000 RON
1000 ANG2529.96000 RON
2000 ANG5059.92000 RON
5000 ANG12649.80000 RON
10000 ANG25299.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 RON0.39526 ANG
5 RON1.97631 ANG
10 RON3.95263 ANG
20 RON7.90526 ANG
50 RON19.76315 ANG
100 RON39.52630 ANG
250 RON98.81575 ANG
500 RON197.63150 ANG
1000 RON395.26300 ANG
2000 RON790.52600 ANG
5000 RON1976.31500 ANG
10000 RON3952.63000 ANG