1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Romanian leus

Convert ANG to RON at the real exchange rate

1 ang
2.63 ron

1.00000 ANG = 2.63028 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54 UTC
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.0493587.30861.434781.647460.9644518.4203
1GBP1.154611.21165100.8121.656691.902271.1135621.2693
1USD0.952950.825321183.20261.36731.569980.919117.554
1INR0.01145360.009919410.012018910.01643340.01886940.01104650.210979

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Romanian Leu
1 ANG2.63028 RON
5 ANG13.15140 RON
10 ANG26.30280 RON
20 ANG52.60560 RON
50 ANG131.51400 RON
100 ANG263.02800 RON
250 ANG657.57000 RON
500 ANG1315.14000 RON
1000 ANG2630.28000 RON
2000 ANG5260.56000 RON
5000 ANG13151.40000 RON
10000 ANG26302.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 RON0.38019 ANG
5 RON1.90094 ANG
10 RON3.80188 ANG
20 RON7.60376 ANG
50 RON19.00940 ANG
100 RON38.01880 ANG
250 RON95.04700 ANG
500 RON190.09400 ANG
1000 RON380.18800 ANG
2000 RON760.37600 ANG
5000 RON1900.94000 ANG
10000 RON3801.88000 ANG