20 xpf
2.47 scr

1.00000 XPF = 0.12352 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3274518.5750.9122583.06390.7836681.485661.33445
1 SGD0.753324113.9930.68721462.5740.5903561.119191.00527
1 ZAR0.05383580.071464310.04911134.471810.04218940.07998190.0718412
1 EUR1.09621.4551520.3619191.05460.859051.628581.46282

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 XPF0.12352 SCR
5 XPF0.61759 SCR
10 XPF1.23518 SCR
20 XPF2.47036 SCR
50 XPF6.17590 SCR
100 XPF12.35180 SCR
250 XPF30.87950 SCR
500 XPF61.75900 SCR
1000 XPF123.51800 SCR
2000 XPF247.03600 SCR
5000 XPF617.59000 SCR
10000 XPF1235.18000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFP Franc
1 SCR8.09601 XPF
5 SCR40.48005 XPF
10 SCR80.96010 XPF
20 SCR161.92020 XPF
50 SCR404.80050 XPF
100 SCR809.60100 XPF
250 SCR2024.00250 XPF
500 SCR4048.00500 XPF
1000 SCR8096.01000 XPF
2000 SCR16192.02000 XPF
5000 SCR40480.05000 XPF
10000 SCR80960.10000 XPF