CFP francs to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.125 today, reflecting a 0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.882% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.132 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.122 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.524% increase in value.