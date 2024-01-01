10 thousand CFP francs to Moldovan leus

Convert XPF to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 xpf
1,608.91 mdl

1.00000 XPF = 0.16089 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
How to convert CFP francs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moldovan Leu
1 XPF0.16089 MDL
5 XPF0.80446 MDL
10 XPF1.60891 MDL
20 XPF3.21782 MDL
50 XPF8.04455 MDL
100 XPF16.08910 MDL
250 XPF40.22275 MDL
500 XPF80.44550 MDL
1000 XPF160.89100 MDL
2000 XPF321.78200 MDL
5000 XPF804.45500 MDL
10000 XPF1608.91000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFP Franc
1 MDL6.21539 XPF
5 MDL31.07695 XPF
10 MDL62.15390 XPF
20 MDL124.30780 XPF
50 MDL310.76950 XPF
100 MDL621.53900 XPF
250 MDL1553.84750 XPF
500 MDL3107.69500 XPF
1000 MDL6215.39000 XPF
2000 MDL12430.78000 XPF
5000 MDL31076.95000 XPF
10000 MDL62153.90000 XPF