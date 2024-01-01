500 Moldovan leus to CFP francs

Convert MDL to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 mdl
3,127 xpf

L1.000 MDL = ₣6.253 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2281.3661.49883.4491.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1261.7331.9105.8672.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34711.09761.1011.1970.992

How to convert Moldovan leus to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFP Franc
1 MDL6.25340 XPF
5 MDL31.26700 XPF
10 MDL62.53400 XPF
20 MDL125.06800 XPF
50 MDL312.67000 XPF
100 MDL625.34000 XPF
250 MDL1,563.35000 XPF
500 MDL3,126.70000 XPF
1000 MDL6,253.40000 XPF
2000 MDL12,506.80000 XPF
5000 MDL31,267.00000 XPF
10000 MDL62,534.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moldovan Leu
1 XPF0.15991 MDL
5 XPF0.79957 MDL
10 XPF1.59913 MDL
20 XPF3.19826 MDL
50 XPF7.99565 MDL
100 XPF15.99130 MDL
250 XPF39.97825 MDL
500 XPF79.95650 MDL
1000 XPF159.91300 MDL
2000 XPF319.82600 MDL
5000 XPF799.56500 MDL
10000 XPF1,599.13000 MDL