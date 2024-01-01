Convert XOF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Norwegian kroner

1,000 xof
17.40 nok

CFA1.000 XOF = kr0.01740 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,533.66
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,935.56
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2580.9911,118.85
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,637.95

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Norwegian Krone
1 XOF0.01740 NOK
5 XOF0.08698 NOK
10 XOF0.17396 NOK
20 XOF0.34792 NOK
50 XOF0.86979 NOK
100 XOF1.73958 NOK
250 XOF4.34895 NOK
500 XOF8.69790 NOK
1000 XOF17.39580 NOK
2000 XOF34.79160 NOK
5000 XOF86.97900 NOK
10000 XOF173.95800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NOK57.48510 XOF
5 NOK287.42550 XOF
10 NOK574.85100 XOF
20 NOK1,149.70200 XOF
50 NOK2,874.25500 XOF
100 NOK5,748.51000 XOF
250 NOK14,371.27500 XOF
500 NOK28,742.55000 XOF
1000 NOK57,485.10000 XOF
2000 NOK114,970.20000 XOF
5000 NOK287,425.50000 XOF
10000 NOK574,851.00000 XOF