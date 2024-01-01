Convert XOF to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs BCEAO to Indonesian rupiahs

10 xof
267.07 idr

CFA1.000 XOF = Rp26.71 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,533.11
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.912.5561.7151,934.86
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,118.53
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6251.4511,637.21

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XOF26.70700 IDR
5 XOF133.53500 IDR
10 XOF267.07000 IDR
20 XOF534.14000 IDR
50 XOF1,335.35000 IDR
100 XOF2,670.70000 IDR
250 XOF6,676.75000 IDR
500 XOF13,353.50000 IDR
1000 XOF26,707.00000 IDR
2000 XOF53,414.00000 IDR
5000 XOF133,535.00000 IDR
10000 XOF267,070.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 IDR0.03744 XOF
5 IDR0.18722 XOF
10 IDR0.37443 XOF
20 IDR0.74887 XOF
50 IDR1.87216 XOF
100 IDR3.74433 XOF
250 IDR9.36083 XOF
500 IDR18.72165 XOF
1000 IDR37.44330 XOF
2000 IDR74.88660 XOF
5000 IDR187.21650 XOF
10000 IDR374.43300 XOF