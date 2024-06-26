CFA franc BCEAO to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 26.705 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.387% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 26.894 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 26.702 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.