20 CFA francs BCEAO to Croatian kunas

Convert XOF to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 xof
0.23 hrk

CFA1.000 XOF = kn0.01143 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.951.3591,525.23
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,924.92
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,112.82
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4521,628.87

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Croatian Kuna
1 XOF0.01143 HRK
5 XOF0.05715 HRK
10 XOF0.11430 HRK
20 XOF0.22860 HRK
50 XOF0.57150 HRK
100 XOF1.14300 HRK
250 XOF2.85750 HRK
500 XOF5.71500 HRK
1000 XOF11.43000 HRK
2000 XOF22.86000 HRK
5000 XOF57.15000 HRK
10000 XOF114.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HRK87.48930 XOF
5 HRK437.44650 XOF
10 HRK874.89300 XOF
20 HRK1,749.78600 XOF
50 HRK4,374.46500 XOF
100 HRK8,748.93000 XOF
250 HRK21,872.32500 XOF
500 HRK43,744.65000 XOF
1000 HRK87,489.30000 XOF
2000 HRK174,978.60000 XOF
5000 HRK437,446.50000 XOF
10000 HRK874,893.00000 XOF