Convert XOF to GTQ at the real exchange rate

2,000 CFA francs BCEAO to Guatemalan quetzals

2,000 xof
25.29 gtq

CFA1.000 XOF = Q0.01265 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5049.9491.3591,533.31
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,935.27
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,118.76
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,637.65

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XOF0.01265 GTQ
5 XOF0.06324 GTQ
10 XOF0.12647 GTQ
20 XOF0.25295 GTQ
50 XOF0.63237 GTQ
100 XOF1.26473 GTQ
250 XOF3.16183 GTQ
500 XOF6.32365 GTQ
1000 XOF12.64730 GTQ
2000 XOF25.29460 GTQ
5000 XOF63.23650 GTQ
10000 XOF126.47300 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GTQ79.06810 XOF
5 GTQ395.34050 XOF
10 GTQ790.68100 XOF
20 GTQ1,581.36200 XOF
50 GTQ3,953.40500 XOF
100 GTQ7,906.81000 XOF
250 GTQ19,767.02500 XOF
500 GTQ39,534.05000 XOF
1000 GTQ79,068.10000 XOF
2000 GTQ158,136.20000 XOF
5000 GTQ395,340.50000 XOF
10000 GTQ790,681.00000 XOF