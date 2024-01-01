Convert XOF to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 CFA francs BCEAO to Georgian laris

50 xof
0.23 gel

CFA1.000 XOF = ₾0.004616 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
Wise

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Georgian Lari
1 XOF0.00462 GEL
5 XOF0.02308 GEL
10 XOF0.04616 GEL
20 XOF0.09232 GEL
50 XOF0.23079 GEL
100 XOF0.46159 GEL
250 XOF1.15396 GEL
500 XOF2.30793 GEL
1000 XOF4.61585 GEL
2000 XOF9.23170 GEL
5000 XOF23.07925 GEL
10000 XOF46.15850 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GEL216.64500 XOF
5 GEL1,083.22500 XOF
10 GEL2,166.45000 XOF
20 GEL4,332.90000 XOF
50 GEL10,832.25000 XOF
100 GEL21,664.50000 XOF
250 GEL54,161.25000 XOF
500 GEL108,322.50000 XOF
1000 GEL216,645.00000 XOF
2000 GEL433,290.00000 XOF
5000 GEL1,083,225.00000 XOF
10000 GEL2,166,450.00000 XOF