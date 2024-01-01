20 CFA francs BCEAO to Euros

Convert XOF to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 xof
0.03 eur

CFA1.000 XOF = €0.001525 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Euro
1 XOF0.00152 EUR
5 XOF0.00762 EUR
10 XOF0.01525 EUR
20 XOF0.03049 EUR
50 XOF0.07623 EUR
100 XOF0.15245 EUR
250 XOF0.38114 EUR
500 XOF0.76227 EUR
1000 XOF1.52454 EUR
2000 XOF3.04908 EUR
5000 XOF7.62270 EUR
10000 XOF15.24540 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EUR655.93700 XOF
5 EUR3,279.68500 XOF
10 EUR6,559.37000 XOF
20 EUR13,118.74000 XOF
50 EUR32,796.85000 XOF
100 EUR65,593.70000 XOF
250 EUR163,984.25000 XOF
500 EUR327,968.50000 XOF
1000 EUR655,937.00000 XOF
2000 EUR1,311,874.00000 XOF
5000 EUR3,279,685.00000 XOF
10000 EUR6,559,370.00000 XOF